Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Bucs' fan giving back Tom Brady 600th TD ball: 'That's like asking me for my baby'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has his own take on what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy should’ve done when wideout Mike Evans mistakenly handed him Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass football on Sunday: play hardball.

Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on KRLD radio, that he would’ve treated the historic token as his own child.

"I'd be hard to trade with," he said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. "I would explain to everybody that's like asking me for my baby. And then I'd tear up for them a little bit when I think about how I'm gonna have that (ball) when I'm 90 ... Then, after all of that, then I'd take offers."

The ball has been estimated to be worth around at least $500,000 so to make it seem like a fair trade (that’s debatable), the Bucs offered Kennedy two signed jerseys, a helmet from Brady, a signed Evans jersey and game-used cleats, $1,000 worth of team store credit and two season tickets for the rest of the 2021 season and all the 2022 season.

If that wasn’t enough, Brady himself said during an appearance on "Monday Night Football" simulcast with brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, that he would be giving the superfan Bitcoin -- which is estimated at around $63,000 currently.

"I think it worked out pretty well," Brady said. "I'm also giving him a Bitcoin. That's pretty cool too. At the end of the day, I think he's still making out pretty well."

Brady also joked that the moment Kennedy handed over the ball, "he lost all of his leverage."

Hindsight is always 20/20 but it seems like Kennedy made out pretty well.