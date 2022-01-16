Cowboys' final play in playoff loss leaves fans, Jerry Jones flabbergasted: 'Extraordinarily disappointed'

Down by six points, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys began their final drive at their own 20-yard line with 32 seconds to go in their wild-card round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys worked their way into 49ers territory, and on their final offensive play, Prescott ran a quarterback draw for 17 yards down to San Francisco’s 24-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He slid and wanted to spike the ball, but the clock hit 0:00 before the Cowboys could get the snap off and the 49ers held onto the 23-17 win on Sunday evening.

The umpire attempted to reset the football for the Cowboys – who got the fresh set of downs – but after a brief delay, head referee Alex Kemp announced the game was over.

49ERS AVOID FOURTH QUARTER COLLAPSE, HANG ON TO BEAT COWBOYS

NFL fans tuning in to the game couldn’t believe what they saw.

Many people reacted to the questionable ending of the game on social media. Some fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium even threw objects onto the field in disgust.

There were some more interesting reactions following the Cowboys' home loss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prescott completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the loss. The Cowboys – easily the most-penalized team in the regular season – had 14 penalties called against them.

The Cowboys have now gone 11 straight playoff appearances without reaching a conference championship game – it’s the longest streak by any team in NFL history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.