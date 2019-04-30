Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott takes picture with Dallas Stars fan who was struck by puck

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott surprised a young fan with a selfie at the Dallas Stars game after the boy was struck by an errant puck.

The fan was seated in the lower section of the American Airlines Center during Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Stars and the St. Louis Blues when he was hit.

Elliott came over to the kid and cheered him up.

Elliott took a few photos with the fan and even posted one of them to his Instagram Stories.

The 23-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has supported the Stars often during their playoff run. He was seen during Game 4 of Dallas’ series against the Nashville Predators, according to the Dallas Morning-News.

Elliott is entering his fourth season as the Cowboys running back. He led the league with 1,434 rushing yards last season to go along with six touchdowns.