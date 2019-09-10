Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence responds to backlash over snubbing young New York Giants fan

Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence defended himself after a video surfaced purportedly showing him rebuffing a child for an autograph because the kid was wearing a New York Giants jersey.

In the video, which surfaced Tuesday, Lawrence can be heard telling the unidentified kid, “get the right jersey, son!”

Lawrence received significant backlash for his actions; however, the Cowboys player responded in his own words in a tweet.

“It’s crazy how you fans want to attack me for not signing for a kid. It’s more than one kid that come to the game with Cowboys jerseys and never get to meet any player. So if I’m honest with my own kids I will never treat your kid better than mine so suck it up. #SorryNotSorry”

There don't appear to be any plans to rectify the snub.

Dallas plays New York again on Nov. 4.