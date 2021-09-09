Cowboys' Dak Prescott admits he wasn't Tom Brady fan, but learned to 'idolize' him

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is back in the saddle after missing most of the 2020 season recovering from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in Week 5.

Prescott enters his sixth season as the Cowboys' signal-caller by facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night. Prescott and Brady, who enters his 22nd NFL season, have faced off only once before.

But Prescott acknowledged watching Brady while growing up.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In an interview with NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor Wednesday, Prescott said he wasn’t a big Brady fan in his youth, but he came to understand what made Brady so great by watching him.

"I actually wasn’t (a Brady fan)," Prescott told The Athletic. "I was a Peyton Manning fan, and because of that, you dislike Tom Brady. But it wasn’t until I got into college and realized what Tom was doing — the discipline, the focus, everything that it takes for him to be the champion that he is — then I became a huge fan of him.

"Then, obviously, over the past few years of him switching teams and his personality coming out and seeing how much of a great teammate he is, it allows me to idolize somebody and to idolize one of the best to ever do it. So it’s great to start the season off and have a chance to go and beat him."

DAK PRESCOTT IS '100% READY TO GO,' COWBOYS EXEC SAYS

The Cowboys, who finished 2020 with a 6-10 record, made a big investment in Prescott in 2020, signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension that included a $66 million signing bonus and $126 million in guaranteed money. Prescott converted $6.25 million of his 2021 salary into a bonus earlier this week.

Prescott became Dallas’ starting quarterback in 2016 and was a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year. In 69 career games, he’s recorded 17,634 passing yards, 106 touchdown passes and 40 interceptions.