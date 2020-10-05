Cowboys' Dak Prescott not dwelling on historic passing yard pace

Dak Prescott is on pace to shatter the single-season passing yards record after throwing for more than 450 yards in the last three games, including 502 on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

But for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, it don't mean a thing if he ain’t got that ring.

“I care about one stat, and that's to win,” Prescott told reporters after a 49-38 loss to the Browns. “When we don't do that, no other stats matter.”

The Cowboys have started the season 1-3 in their first four games. And while the record for most teams would draw considerable questions, the NFC East is so bad that Dallas is still in contention for the title.

Prescott leads the NFL with 1,690 passing yards and is on pace for 6,760 passing yards, which would dismantle Peyton Manning’s 5,477 passing yards record that he set in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.

“I'd give all those yards back for a different record,” Prescott said.

For Dallas to even stand a chance going forward, the defense is going to need to tighten up.

The defense has allowed 430.5 yards per game and 36.5 points per game through four weeks.

Luckily, Dallas still has six games against divisional opponents. The way it’s looking, the games might be competitive but the Cowboys should be able to hold their own.