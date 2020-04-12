Police visit Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's home after report of 'party' during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has been known to be a good decision-maker on the field when leading the Dallas Cowboys offense. However, he may have made a bad call of a different sort Friday.

Prescott supposedly hosted a birthday party for a friend, and at one point during the night, 30 people were in attendance at his home in Texas, TMZ Sports reported Saturday.

One of the photos posted on TMZ’s site showed people much closer than six feet apart. The photos also included a table set for a meal that would have had everyone close to each other. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly showed up as well.

BENGALS GO WITH NO-BRAINER SELECTION WITH FIRST CHOICE, DOLPHINS SURPRISE

However, police said they were unable to verify whether Prescott was violating social-distancing guidelines during the party, as the Forth Worth Star-Telegram noted.

"The Prosper Police Department did respond to the Prescott residence after receiving a report of a potential 'party,'" assistant chief Scott M. Brewer said Saturday. "The officer was unable to verify the report of a 'party.' Therefore, he just reminded the resident of the current CDC guidelines—to include social distancing."

COWBOYS STARS EZEKIEL ELLIOTT, DEMARCUS LAWRENCE GIVING BACK TO COMMUNITY AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Brewer added that the police department "continues to seek voluntary compliance with regard to all applicable local and state disaster orders. As needed, we will consider additional enforcement actions/options. As always, our primary concern is the safety and health of all our residents."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It may not have been Prescott's first questionable decision during Texas' "safer-at-home" guidelines.

Photos and videos showed Prescott with several current and former teammates, including wide receiver Dez Bryant, running routes and throwing passes back on April 7, which also would have been in violation of the state’s guidelines.