Music star Shaboozey takes in overnight fame after NFL halftime show: 'What can't God do?'

Last Thanksgiving, you would likely have done a double take with your family at the table if they asked you if you had ever heard of Shaboozey. This holiday season, though, he is a household name.

Shaboozey hit the big time this year with his smash record, "A Bar Song," which has been played at just about every bar, wedding and any other party over the last few months.

Well after the song's rousing success, the 29-year-old got the nod to perform at halftime during Thursday's Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions game.

Shaboozey released his first single in 2014, yet his first two albums never even sniffed any charts.

However, "A Bar Song" spent 19 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, tied for the longest running No. 1 song on the list ever, along with Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

Shaboozey, whose life surely has done a 180-degree turn in 2024, reflected on his journey after his performance.

"From a 250 capacity venue to an NFL halftime show in one year is insane. What can’t God do?" he posted on X.

According to Concert Archives, Shaboozey performed at Resident in Los Angeles, which holds 210 people, in 2018. Even earlier this year, he performed at the Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which boasts a capacity of 2,000.

"A Bar Song" has been nominated for three Grammys, while Shaboozey himself is nominated for Best New Artist.

After Shaboozey's performance, Lions fans got treated to more positivity as the home team came away with a 23-20 victory over their NFC North rivals.

