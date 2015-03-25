Cowboys CB Claiborne still out 2 weeks after saying he'd be back day after jamming knee

When Morris Claiborne jammed his left knee during Dallas Cowboys training camp, the cornerback said he would be back the next day.

That was two weeks ago, and Claiborne still hasn't returned to practice.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate a lot of practice for Claiborne this week, or this weekend.

Claiborne has already missed the first three preseason games. There two more tuneup games before the Sept. 8 season opener. The Cowboys will play Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Even after missing his first preseason because of left wrist surgery, then time during his first camp with a sprained MCL in his left knee, Claiborne had 64 tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception while starting 15 games as a rookie.

