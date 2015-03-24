Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys acquire former Ravens LB Rolando McClain, put Sean Lee on season-ending injured list

IRVING, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys have acquired the rights to former Baltimore linebacker Rolando McClain and are placing Sean Lee on season-ending injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.

The team reported on its website Tuesday that it also would send a sixth-round pick in next year's draft to the Ravens while getting a seventh-round pick in return.

McClain was the eighth overall pick by Oakland in 2010, but off-the-field issues, including multiple arrests, shortened his career. He has been retired and hasn't played since 2012.

McClain, who turns 25 this month, has 173 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks in 41 career games over three seasons.

Lee tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the first offseason practice.

