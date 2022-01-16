Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys, 49ers fans rush AT&T Stadium, fall over each other before playoff game

It’s been 27 years since the Cowboys and 49ers met in the playoffs

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
There was pandemonium at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hours before the start of the Cowboys-49ers game, fans stormed the venue as soon as the doors opened because they were fighting to get the best standing-room-only tickets.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the NFC wild card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the NFC wild card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

A few more videos emerged on social media, and it appears that 49ers fans made the trip to Arlington, Texas, to support their beloved franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys' stadium before the Los Angeles Rams game on Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys' stadium before the Los Angeles Rams game on Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys (12-5) came away with the NFC East crown and enter the game against the 49ers as the favorite. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott finished the regular season with 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. 

Second-year wideout CeeDee Lamb hauled in 79 receptions for 1,102 yards with six scores. Both players will be important to the Cowboys’ success in the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott before the NFC wild card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott before the NFC wild card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers (10-7), on the other hand, clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in the final week of the regular season. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had 3,810 passing yards with 20 touchdowns in 15 games played. 

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and running back Elijah Mitchell will look to lead the Niners' offense.

It’s been 27 years since the Cowboys and 49ers met in the playoffs, so this matchup on Sunday is expected to be the best one on wild-card weekend.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova