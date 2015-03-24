Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 13, 2015

Couture, Pavelski score in shootout as San Jose Sharks beat Chicago Blackhawks 3-2

By | Associated Press
  • Sharks Blackhawks Hockey
    Image 1 of 2

    San Jose Sharks' Jason Demers (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (The Associated Press)

  • 56996bc4-Sharks Blackhawks Hockey
    Image 2 of 2

    Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford makes a save during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski scored in a shootout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night for their first victory in Chicago in three years.

Alex Stalock made 33 saves through overtime as San Jose bounced back from a 4-3 loss at Colorado on Saturday. Jason Demers scored in the first period and Brett Burns had a tying goal in the third.

Couture beat Corey Crawford into the right side of the net after Stalock stopped Chicago captain Jonathan Toews leading off the shootout. Patrick Sharp then shot wide before Pavelski scored to give the Sharks their first win at the United Center since a 5-3 victory on Dec. 30, 2010.