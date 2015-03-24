Couture, Pavelski score in shootout as San Jose Sharks beat Chicago Blackhawks 3-2

next Image 1 of 2

Logan Couture and Joe Pavelski scored in a shootout, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night for their first victory in Chicago in three years.

Alex Stalock made 33 saves through overtime as San Jose bounced back from a 4-3 loss at Colorado on Saturday. Jason Demers scored in the first period and Brett Burns had a tying goal in the third.

Couture beat Corey Crawford into the right side of the net after Stalock stopped Chicago captain Jonathan Toews leading off the shootout. Patrick Sharp then shot wide before Pavelski scored to give the Sharks their first win at the United Center since a 5-3 victory on Dec. 30, 2010.