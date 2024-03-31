Expand / Collapse search
March Madness

Court blunder mars NCAA women's tournament game between Texas, NC State

3-point lines on each side of court were different distances, but coaches opted to play

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack women’s basketball teams experienced an odd discrepancy before their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday night. 

The NCAA was made aware that the distances of the three-point lines on each side of the Moda Center court in Portland, Oregon, were different. It was an issue that arose over the weekend via The Athletic, as the three-point distances were seemingly there during UConn’s win over Duke on Saturday night.

After officials measured the three-point distances on the court before tip-off between the Longhorns and Wolfpack, it was confirmed by the NCAA that they were different.

Madison Booker shoots

Texas forward Madison Booker shoots during the first half against NC State in the finals of the NCAA Tournament's Portland Regional at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

However, it didn’t hinder the game as NC State head coach Wes Moore and Texas head coach Vic Schaefer both agreed to play with the lines already on the court. 

The ESPN broadcast was where the report first came, adding that the court had been the same one used throughout the weekend.

The NCAA released a statement at halftime confirming the issue, saying the court will be fixed heading into Monday night’s Elite Eight game between UConn and USC.

Shay Holle blocks shot

Texas guard Shay Holle (10) blocks a shot by NC State guard Zoe Brooks during the first half in the finals of the NCAA Tournament's Portland Regional at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

"The NCAA was notified today that the three-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distances," the statement reads. "The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game. The court will be corrected before tomorrow’s game in Portland."

The organization didn’t explain how the discrepancy came to be in the first place. 

NCAA officials measure three-point line

NCAA officials measure the three-point line before the Texas-NC State game. (Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports)

No. 3 NC State ended up taking down No. 1 Texas, 76-66, to move on to the Final Four. They will take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.