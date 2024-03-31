Court blunder mars NCAA women's tournament game between Texas, NC State

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Texas Longhorns and NC State Wolfpack women’s basketball teams experienced an odd discrepancy before their Elite Eight matchup on Sunday night.

The NCAA was made aware that the distances of the three-point lines on each side of the Moda Center court in Portland, Oregon, were different. It was an issue that arose over the weekend via The Athletic, as the three-point distances were seemingly there during UConn’s win over Duke on Saturday night.

After officials measured the three-point distances on the court before tip-off between the Longhorns and Wolfpack, it was confirmed by the NCAA that they were different.

However, it didn’t hinder the game as NC State head coach Wes Moore and Texas head coach Vic Schaefer both agreed to play with the lines already on the court.

The ESPN broadcast was where the report first came, adding that the court had been the same one used throughout the weekend.

The NCAA released a statement at halftime confirming the issue, saying the court will be fixed heading into Monday night’s Elite Eight game between UConn and USC.

"The NCAA was notified today that the three-point lines on the court at Moda Center in Portland are not the same distances," the statement reads. "The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game. The court will be corrected before tomorrow’s game in Portland."

The organization didn’t explain how the discrepancy came to be in the first place.

No. 3 NC State ended up taking down No. 1 Texas, 76-66, to move on to the Final Four. They will take on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks.

