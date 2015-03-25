Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 12, 2015

Could Ohio State's Carlos Hyde become first running back to top 1,000 yards under Urban Meyer?

By | Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Carlos Hyde is making up for lost time.

The tailback for No. 4 Ohio State sat out the first three games after being suspending over an incident in a bar this summer. He stood on the sideline and watched as Jordan Hall started and starred in the first four games for the unbeaten Buckeyes.

Since then, Hyde has been a dominant force.

Through his five games, he has 590 yards and seven touchdowns. Should he maintain that pace through Ohio State's remaining four regular-season games starting with Saturday's game at Purdue — and a possible Big Ten title game plus a bowl — he might just be the first tailback to top 1,000 yards in Urban Meyer's 12 seasons as a head coach.