Coronavirus fears keep fans outside stadiums and arenas for various sporting events

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has spread worldwide with nearly 50 countries and thousands of people affected by the virus along with several deaths.

The virus has also affected sporting events with several teams across the globe playing in front of empty stadiums over coronavirus fears.

Read below for a quick glance at the empty stadiums.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

KOREAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE

A Korean Basketball League game between Incheon Electroland Elephants and Anyang KGC in Incheon, South Korea, was played in front of nobody because of coronavirus fears.

**

V-LEAGUE

A South Korean professional volleyball game between OK Savingbank Rush&Cash and KB Insurance Stars in Ansan, South Korea, was left empty because of fears over the coronavirus.

**

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

A Europa League match between FC Internazionale and PFC Ludogorets was played in front of no fans because of the coronavirus, which has stricken Italy. Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan was left empty.

**

UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE

PFC Ludogorets players were wearing masks heading to their match in Milan. They played in an empty stadium because of fears over the coronavirus.

**

FIBA ASIA CUP

South Korea and Thailand played their Asian Cup FIBA qualifier in front of empty seats in Seoul. Countries were taking precautionary measures because of the coronavirus outbreak.