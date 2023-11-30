Corey Perry breaks silence after Blackhawks terminate contract, admits 'struggles with alcohol'

Former Chicago Blackhawks assistant captain Corey Perry broke his silence Thursday, days after he was placed on waivers following his abrupt dismissal from the team.

Perry, 38, apologized to the Blackhawks organization, fans and his family in a statement released to the media, days after the team placed him on unconditional waivers.

He also dismissed rumors surrounding the circumstances of his dismissal after many on social media speculated there was an alleged incident involving a family member of a Blackhawks player.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees and my teammates. I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I am embarrassed, and I have let you all down," his statement said.

"As a result of my actions, there has been speculation and rumors. I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families. Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected, and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong."

FROM OUTKICK: BLACKHAWKS WAIVE COREY PERRY AFTER INVESTIGATION INTO ‘UNACCEPTABLE’ CONDUCT, INTEND TO TERMINATE HIS CONTRACT IF HE CLEARS

Few details have been revealed about the incident that led the Blackhawks to cut ties with the Stanley Cup champion.

Perry last played for Chicago Nov. 19 against the Buffalo Sabres .

General manager Kyle Davidson said during a press conference Tuesday the team learned of the incident while in Columbus but declined to talk about specifics, describing the incident as an "individual personnel matter" and a "workplace matter."

BLACKHAWKS GENERAL MANAGER KYLE DAVIDSON ADDRESSES COREY PERRY DISMISSAL, DENIES 'DISGUSTING' RUMORS

He also denied the rumors, calling them "disgusting."

While details remain scarce, Perry said in his statement Thursday he is seeking help from "experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields."

"I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol, and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again. I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.

"Once again, I am deeply sorry."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davidson said both the NHL and the NHLPA were aware of the incident but that it was a team decision to cut ties with Perry because it was a "team incident."

Perry was acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the offseason. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the expectation he would be an experienced leader for the team.