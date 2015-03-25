Connecticut Sun guard Kara Lawson wins WNBA Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

Connecticut Sun guard Kara Lawson is the winner of the WNBA Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award.

WNBA president Laurel J. Richie said that "Kara is an ambassador and leader for all levels of basketball as well as a role model to girls and women everywhere" in a release Thursday announcing Lawson as the award recipient.

The award includes a $10,000 gift from the WNBA to the recipient's charity of choice. Lawson, a former Tennessee star, requested that the money go to the Pat Summitt Foundation, dedicated to fighting Alzheimer's disease. Lawson is honorary co-chair of the foundation's advisory board.

During the 2012 season, Lawson donated $50 for each of her 74 3-pointers to the Pat Summitt Foundation. Her donation was matched by enough organizations that her campaign raised $32,000.