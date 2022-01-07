Connecticut high school hockey player dead after collision during game, police say

A Connecticut high school boys hockey player died Thursday after being seriously injured during a game, police said.

The Brunswick School was playing St. Luke’s in Greenwich in a junior varsity game when the incident occurred, according to Greenwich Time. Police said a player from St. Luke’s had fallen to the ice when a player who was near him collided with the downed player.

"Another player who was near the downed player was unable to stop, and collided with the player who fell," Greenwich police Capt. Mark Zuccerella said.

The game was stopped and the player was taken to Greenwich Hospital where he later died, according to FOX61.

"We are devastated. An unimaginable tragedy," said Thomas Philip, Brunswick’s head of school said, via WTNH-TV.

"I have, of course, met with the Head of School at St Luke’s and have contacted the boy’s family to offer whatever help, support, or assistance we can during such a challenging time. Please keep all concerned in your prayers. Out of respect for the family, we will have no further comment at this time."

Greenwich police said they were still investigating the incident.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference also released a statement on Twitter.

"The CIAC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the St. Luke's hockey player and the St. Luke's community for their tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by this tragedy," the high school sports body said.

The identity of the victim was not released.