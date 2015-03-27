Connecticut governor blasts NCAA over tourney ban

Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy blasted the NCAA Thursday over a decision that likely will keep the University of Connecticut's men's basketball team out of the 2013 NCAA tournament.

UConn doesn't qualify for the NCAA tournament because of below-standard academic results, but it requested a waiver earlier this year. The school argued it had instituted reforms that have led to improved scores. It is also seeking to have the NCAA use its more recent scores in determining eligibility.

Malloy told the Associated Press that he had stayed out of the fight until now, but finds this week's NCAA's decision to reject the waiver request "absolutely outrageous."

"It's as if they've decided to get UConn, one way or the other," he said.