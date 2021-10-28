Congressman 'disturbed' by Roger Goodell's statement regarding WFT investigation, hopes NFL complies

The NFL will have until next Thursday to submit to Congress documents and information regarding its investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace culture, but Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is already alarmed by comments Commissioner Roger Goodell made this week at the annual owner’s meeting.

Goodell said Tuesday that the NFL has no plans on releasing a written report in order to protect the 150 former employees who came forward during the investigation to speak up about the workplace misconduct they endured while working for the organization.

"We're very conscious of making sure that we're protecting those that came forward," he said. "They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward."

"We summarized the findings of (the investigation) and made it very clear that the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team is not what we expect in the NFL. And then held them accountable for that."

But Rep. Krishnamoorthi is concerned with Goodell’s comments as it relates to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s probe into the league’s handling of the investigation.

"I'm disturbed by what he said," he told WUSA. "He said he wants to cooperate with us, which is good. But on the other hand, he said he doesn't want to produce any documents or turn over any information. So, I'm not really sure what it means to cooperate with us if he doesn't want to share what we've requested."

Attorneys representing 40 former WFT employees have sent numerous letters to the NFL requesting the league release a written report and emails that were reviewed as part of the investigation to no avail, but now Congress is requesting that same information.

"I hope they do comply," Krishnamoorthi continued. "We do have tools at our disposal to compel the production of documents as well as live testimony. I hope we don't have to resort to that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.