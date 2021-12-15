Congress calls on NFL to turn over evidence in WFT probe after report accuses Dan Snyder of interference

Member​​s of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are demanding that the NFL turn over any evidence related to Dan Snyder’s alleged interference with the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team after a report on Tuesday revealed accusations that the NFL owner attempted to disrupt the probe led by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, issued statements calling on the NFL to cooperate with Congress’ requests for documents related to the 2020 investigation after a Washington Post report alleged that Wilkinson was met with pushback when attempting to interview a former Washington employee regarding a 2009 sexual misconduct allegation against Snyder as part of her independent investigation into the organization.

WASHINGTON'S DAN SNYDER ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTING TO INTERVENE IN NFL PROBE, SILENCE WITNESSES, NEW REPORT SAYS

"It has become clear that Dan Snyder’s words and actions regarding the investigation into the Washington Football Team do not align," Chairwoman Maloney said in a press release . "While Mr. Snyder publicly stated that he wanted independent investigators to ferret out the truth, today’s reporting suggests that he was privately trying to obstruct the efforts of the very investigator he hired in an effort to conceal damaging information. These disturbing revelations have only strengthened the Committee’s commitment to uncovering the truth in this matter. The NFL must honor Commissioner Goodell’s promise to cooperate with Congress and fully comply with the Committee’s request for documents."

According to the Post, sealed court records alleged attempts by Snyder’s attorneys to silence the witness as well as accusations by former employees that Snyder hired private investigators to intimidate other potential witnesses, all of which a firm representing Snyder and the team has denied.

"Today’s news confirms our worst fears: Dan Snyder actively fought to undermine NFL’s investigation into WFT’s hostile workplace culture," Chairman Krishnamoorthi said. "According to this reporting, not only did he try to prevent a key fact witness — a woman he paid $1.6 million in a sexual misconduct settlement — from speaking with investigators, he went as far as to send private investigators to witnesses’ homes. Snyder will stop at nothing. To get to the bottom of this story, NFL must immediately turn over all evidence of Snyder’s interference and the other documents we requested over a month ago."

