Concussion will keep Butler's Howard out Thursday

Butler forward Matt Howard will miss Thursday night's game against Wright State with a mild concussion.

Spokesman Jim McGrath says team doctors will continue to evaluate Howard and are "hopeful" he will play Saturday against Detroit.

Howard left Monday's game against Illinois-Chicago after a blow to the head left him bloodied and dazed. He is the Bulldogs' top scorer at 17.8 points per game and their leading rebounder at 7.8.

The 6-foot-8 senior was the 2008-09 Horizon League player of the year. He also played in last year's national championship game loss to Duke despite being diagnosed with a "mild" concussion.

Butler is 16-9 (8-5 Horizon) and tied for fourth in the conference this season.