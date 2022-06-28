Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders, Terry McLaurin agree to contract extension: Report

Terry McLaurin had skipped mandatory minicamp amid contract negotiations

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The Washington Commanders appear to have locked up their No. 1 receiver to a new deal. 

Terry McLaurin has reached an agreement with the Commanders on a three-year extension worth $71 million, ESPN reported Tuesday. 

The contract extension reportedly includes a signing bonus of $28 million, the highest ever for a wide receiver.

Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami, Fla. 

Terry McLaurin of the Washington Redskins during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami, Fla.  (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The extension leaves the 26-year-old wide receiver under contract through the 2025 season. McLaurin had skipped mandatory minicamp as he waited for the new contract extension to be agreed upon. 

The 2019 third-round pick out of Ohio State has averaged over 1,000 yards a season in his career despite playing with eight different starting quarterbacks over the last three years.

McLaurin has played in 46 out of 49 regular-season games over three seasons and played in one playoff game — the 2020 wild-card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McLaurin caught six passes for 75 yards in that game.

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of a game Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of a game Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Last year, McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns while playing all 17 games and making some highlight-reel catches along the way.

Washington's season opens Sept. 11 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and if newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz starts that game, he will be McLaurin’s ninth starting quarterback during his career.

Terry McLaurin (17) of the Washington Football Team runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit. 

Terry McLaurin (17) of the Washington Football Team runs after a catch against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Nov. 15, 2020, in Detroit.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Commanders' wide receiver room will now feature McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and first-round pick Jahan Dotson.

