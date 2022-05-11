Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders rookie Sam Howell's eating habits resurface, raise eyebrows on social media

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell has his quirks just like every other professional athlete.

The Commanders’ fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina has never eaten steak or a burger. That information went viral on social media after an interview the former Tar Heel did in 2020 with WTVD-TV.

Sam Howell of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Sam Howell of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center March 2, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

According to the station, Howell told them in December 2020 "he won't get anywhere near seafood and claims to have never had a bite of steak or even so much as a hamburger."

Howell did admit once eating a hot dog but he's partial to chicken.

Howell again mentioned never eating steak Tuesday in a video for the Commanders.

Sam Howell, quarterback of North Carolina, during the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks Dec. 30, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Sam Howell, quarterback of North Carolina, during the Duke's Mayo Bowl between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks Dec. 30, 2021, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Twitter users voiced opinions about Howell’s eating habits.

Howell will likely enter training camp as a backup to Carson Wentz, who Washington acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

The North Carolina standout was the team’s starting quarterback for three seasons. He compiled 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdown passes over the three years.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is flanked by team co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera as they pose for a picture after Wentz was introduced during a news conference in Ashburn, Va., March 17, 2022.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is flanked by team co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera as they pose for a picture after Wentz was introduced during a news conference in Ashburn, Va., March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Howell threw for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021. North Carolina finished 6-7 and lost to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

