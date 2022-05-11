Commanders rookie Sam Howell's eating habits resurface, raise eyebrows on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell has his quirks just like every other professional athlete.

The Commanders’ fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina has never eaten steak or a burger. That information went viral on social media after an interview the former Tar Heel did in 2020 with WTVD-TV.

According to the station, Howell told them in December 2020 "he won't get anywhere near seafood and claims to have never had a bite of steak or even so much as a hamburger."

Howell did admit once eating a hot dog but he's partial to chicken.

Howell again mentioned never eating steak Tuesday in a video for the Commanders.

Twitter users voiced opinions about Howell’s eating habits.

Howell will likely enter training camp as a backup to Carson Wentz, who Washington acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

The North Carolina standout was the team’s starting quarterback for three seasons. He compiled 10,283 passing yards and 92 touchdown passes over the three years.

Howell threw for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021. North Carolina finished 6-7 and lost to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.