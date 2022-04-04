Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders held back revenue owed to visiting teams: report

Daniel Snyder has faced immense pressure over the few years about the culture in the organization

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
The Washington Commanders are being accused of pocketing revenue designated for visiting teams after a House Oversight Committee reviewed the team’s finances.

According to an exclusive report from AJ Perez of FrontOfficeSports, an investigation looking into the team’s potentially illegal operations has been set to determine its validity and identify how long, and how much, Washington has snidely pocketed additional funds. The team has yet to respond to the allegations.

Washington Commanders NFL football team new quarterback Carson Wentz is flanked by team co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera as they pose for a picture after Wentz was introduced during a news conference in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Washington Commanders NFL football team new quarterback Carson Wentz is flanked by team co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera as they pose for a picture after Wentz was introduced during a news conference in Ashburn, Va., Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the organization will be investigated for failing to disclose the full extent of the 40 percent revenue owed to teams visiting FedEx Field for Washington home games, which stands as an NFL bylaw.

Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.

Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

As noted in the report, there is no timeline of when the withholdings occurred or specific team it targeted, implying that the withholdings could have affected all 31 other franchises that appeared on Washington’s home turf.

Despite the team’s playoff appearance in 2020 and 2021-22 offseason hype, the formerly named Washington Football Team was still plagued by waning support and home ticket sales as the fan base persistently calls for Snyder to sell the team to new ownership.

Dan Snyder, center, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, adjusts his mask as he arrives to unveil his NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md.

Dan Snyder, center, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, adjusts his mask as he arrives to unveil his NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)