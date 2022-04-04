Commanders held back revenue owed to visiting teams: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders are being accused of pocketing revenue designated for visiting teams after a House Oversight Committee reviewed the team’s finances.

According to an exclusive report from AJ Perez of FrontOfficeSports, an investigation looking into the team’s potentially illegal operations has been set to determine its validity and identify how long, and how much, Washington has snidely pocketed additional funds. The team has yet to respond to the allegations.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the organization will be investigated for failing to disclose the full extent of the 40 percent revenue owed to teams visiting FedEx Field for Washington home games, which stands as an NFL bylaw.

As noted in the report, there is no timeline of when the withholdings occurred or specific team it targeted, implying that the withholdings could have affected all 31 other franchises that appeared on Washington’s home turf.

Despite the team’s playoff appearance in 2020 and 2021-22 offseason hype, the formerly named Washington Football Team was still plagued by waning support and home ticket sales as the fan base persistently calls for Snyder to sell the team to new ownership.