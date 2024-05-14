Commanders' Dan Quinn reveals intention behind controversial T-shirt: 'A great lesson for me'

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he learned a "great lesson" after he caused a media storm over the weekend when he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that married the Commanders' current logo with that of the old Redskins' logo disbanded in 2020.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s organized team activities (OTAs), Quinn addressed his thought process behind wearing the shirt, which featured a feather on the end of the "W."

"I think one of the parts of me taking this job, I was excited to bridge the past and the present and what a cool privilege that is to do," he said.

"I also recognize there’s a lot of layers to that. It was a great lesson for me."

Quinn said he received no feedback on the shirt, adding that his attention was not to take away from the players.

"What I really hate is that any attention that would’ve been taken away from these rookies and this awesome crew – nobody wants to do that, but great lesson."

The Commanders had "no organizational comment" on the apparel, according to Pro Football Talk .

Washington abandoned the name in 2020, and went by "Washington Football Team" until becoming the Washington Commanders.

Team president Jason Wright confirmed in August of last year that the team was not considering returning to the old name despite petitions to do so.