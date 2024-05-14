Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

Commanders' Dan Quinn reveals intention behind controversial T-shirt: 'A great lesson for me'

Quinn wore a T-shirt referencing the old Redskins' logo

Paulina Dedaj
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he learned a "great lesson" after he caused a media storm over the weekend when he was spotted wearing a T-shirt that married the Commanders' current logo with that of the old Redskins' logo disbanded in 2020. 

Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday’s organized team activities (OTAs), Quinn addressed his thought process behind wearing the shirt, which featured a feather on the end of the "W." 

Dan Quinn introduced

Dan Quinn speaks at a press conference at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia, on Feb. 5, 2024 (Michael A. McCoy/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I think one of the parts of me taking this job, I was excited to bridge the past and the present and what a cool privilege that is to do," he said. 

"I also recognize there’s a lot of layers to that. It was a great lesson for me."

Quinn said he received no feedback on the shirt, adding that his attention was not to take away from the players. 

"What I really hate is that any attention that would’ve been taken away from these rookies and this awesome crew – nobody wants to do that, but great lesson." 

Dan Quinn at OTAs

Dan Quinn, head coach of Washington Commanders, at rookie camp. (Simon Bruty for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Commanders had "no organizational comment" on the apparel, according to Pro Football Talk.

Washington abandoned the name in 2020, and went by "Washington Football Team" until becoming the Washington Commanders.

Dan Quinn at OTAs

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders watches rookie camp at OrthoVirginia Training Center on May 10, 2024, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Team president Jason Wright confirmed in August of last year that the team was not considering returning to the old name despite petitions to do so. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.