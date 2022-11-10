Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr's agent slams scathing statement from team spokesperson

The agent for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. released a response to a scathing statement from a team spokesperson who invoked the running back’s shooting when talking about the District of Columbia attorney general making a "major announcement" regarding the team.

The spokesperson bashed Karl Racine for focusing on the organization rather than crime in the D.C. area, including the shooting of Commanders running back.

However, Ryan Williams, who represents Robinson for Athletes First, took issue with it.

"Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it," Williams wrote in a tweet.

"Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them."

The initial response was attributed to a Commanders spokesperson.

"Less than three months ago, a 23-year-old player on our team was shot multiple times in broad daylight. Despite the out-of-control violent crimes in DC, today the Washington Commanders learned for the first time on Twitter that the D.C. Attorney General will be holding a press conference to ‘make a major announcement’ related to the organization tomorrow," the spokesperson said.

"The Commanders have fully cooperated with the AG's investigation for nearly a year. As recently as Monday, a lawyer for the team met with the AG who did not suggest at that time that he intended to take any action and, in fact, revealed fundamental misunderstandings of the underlying facts. It is unfortunate that, in his final days in office, Mr. Racine appears more interested in making splashy headlines, based on offbeat legal theories, rather than doing the hard work of making the streets safe for our citizens, including bringing to justice the people who shot one of our players."

The Robinson shooting came right before the start of the 2022 season, as he was on track to take the starting role from Antonio Gibson. Recently, a juvenile suspect was arrested in the shooting.

Commanders team president Jason Wright told ESPN the initial statement "expressed our external counsel's ongoing frustration with the Attorney General's office, as they have been nothing but earnest and transparent in their communications with his team."

He added that the lawyers’ frustrations "should have been separate and apart from referencing the terrible crime that affected our player."

Racine set a news conference for Thursday, but no other details were provided. Racine’s office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee of Oversight and Reform referred its case, which began with workplace issues, to the Federal Trade Commission over potential fiduciary violations.

The committee sent a letter to the FTC in April alleging the team engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct, and that there was evidence of deceptive business practices for more than 10 years, including withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans.

Washington denied withholding ticket revenue from other teams, and a law firm representing the organization sent a letter to the FTC disputing the allegations.

A week later, the Virginia attorney general’s office told the team it was opening an investigation into financial improprieties.

Dan and Tanya Snyder revealed last week they hired Bank of America to "consider potential transactions."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.