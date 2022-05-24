Commanders acquire rights to purchase land in Virginia for potential new stadium site: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders have acquired the rights to purchase land in Virginia that could potentially serve as the site for a new stadium, and more, according to multiple reports.

The option to purchase the 200 acres of land in Woodbridge, Virginia, about 23 miles southwest of Washington D.C., would cost the organization roughly $100 million, the Washington Post reported.

The Commanders are reportedly looking to purchase another 65 to 70 acres of land as well.

ESPN reported that initial plans at the site in Prince William County include a 60,000-seat domed stadium, a practice facility, an amphitheater, a small indoor music arena, high-end retail shops, bars and restaurants, and residential living.

The organization has been long been wanting to build a stadium that could host a Super Bowl.

The Commanders currently play games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, about 10 miles from the U.S. Capitol. The current lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027.

Owner Dan Snyder and company have been looking at possible sites in Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

"We're touring stadiums," Snyder told TMZ last year. "We're coming West Coast and touring. There's about 12 of us, and we're just looking to build a new venue back home in D.C., Virginia, Maryland."

"We're taking inspiration from everywhere," added team president Jason Wright. "Because if we're going to do something that our fans really deserve – which is cutting edge and innovative – we're going to take in all the ideas. So, we're absorbing."

However, investigations into the team's finances clouded how those jurisdictions might handle helping him finance a stadium. Prior to agreeing on a site and finalizing building plans, the Commanders need to see how much money the state and Prince William County are willing to shelve out, the outlet reported.

The Maryland House last month approved a $400 million plan to develop the area around FedEx Field that did not include money for a new stadium. Virginia lawmakers failed to pass legislation that would make it favorable for the Commanders to build their next stadium there.

The Associated Press contributed to this report