Coming back from knee surgery, Pacers forward Danny Granger looks good in early practices

Indiana Pacers forward Danny Granger's comeback is off to a good start.

The 30-year-old former All-Star missed most of last season after having surgery on his left knee.

Granger will not participate in back-to-back practices or practice three days in a row. He got through practices on Saturday and Sunday, the first two days of training camp, then sat out Monday to be safe.

"I feel fine," Granger said. "I feel good, feeling healthy. Obviously, they're being cautious with my knee. They don't want to overdo it during training camp. This is probably the toughest part of the year. That's why I have the time restrictions."

So far, he has looked like the scorer who averaged 18.1 points in eight years with Indiana.

Teammates Roy Hibbert and David West said Monday that Granger looked good during the sessions, and coach Frank Vogel said Granger was one of the dominant players both days.

"He's been awesome," Hibbert said. "He's been kicking the blue team's (first team's) butt. He's been up and down, playing well in the post, hitting threes, making plays."

West said Granger doesn't appear to be slowed in any way.

"Danny looks good," West said. "Very confident, strong. He's got no hesitation. He's been movin' and groovin.'"

Lance Stephenson stepped into Granger's spot last season and performed well, creating a competition heading into training camp. Vogel wouldn't commit to a starter, but said he expects both Granger and Stephenson to play starter minutes.

Granger expects to play throughout the preseason, but he is focused on being ready for the regular-season opener Oct. 29 against Orlando.

"We want to make sure he's not rushing and that he's continuing to progress," West said. "We don't want any setbacks with the knee. He's been getting his timing back. He's been taking shots, making shots, making plays, using his size. He's getting there."