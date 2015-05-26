Comeback quack: Corey Perry scores 2 goals in final period of Ducks' 4-2 win over Jets

next Image 1 of 2

Corey Perry scored two goals in the third period of a four-point performance, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from another late deficit for a 4-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night in their first-round series opener.

Perry scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:39 to play, but the officials didn't immediately see that the puck had crossed the goal line near Ondrej Pavelec's outstretched pad.

The teams played on for 62 seconds until a stoppage allowed video review. The tape confirmed another impressive third-period rally by the Ducks, who had 24 comeback wins in the regular season.

Rookie Adam Lowry and Drew Stafford scored for the Jets in their first postseason game since the Atlanta Thrashers moved to Canada four years ago.

Game 2 is Saturday night at Honda Center.