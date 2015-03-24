Comeau's hat trick, OT marker get Pens past Leafs

Pittsburgh, PA (SportsNetwork.com) - Blake Comeau scored 2:53 into overtime to complete a hat trick and lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists and Sidney Crosby collected two helpers, giving the Pittsburgh captain 800 career points. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 24 shots for the Penguins, who won their second straight overtime game.

Leo Komarov scored two goals and Tyler Bozak added a short-handed tally for Toronto, which had won its previous two games following an embarrassing 9-2 loss to Nashville on Nov. 18.

"If we can continue to build on playing road games like we played tonight, we'll give ourselves a chance to get points," said Toronto head coach Randy Carlyle.

Jonathan Bernier allowed four goals on 26 shots in the Maple Leafs' fifth consecutive loss to the Penguins.

After a scoreless third period, Comeau beat Bernier on a slap shot from the point. Crosby was lurking in front and may have distracted the Toronto goalie as he attempted to deflect the puck.

"I'm getting an opportunity to play with some really good players and it feels good to contribute," Comeau said.

The Penguins started quickly as Comeau slid a backhander past a scrambling Bernier only 26 seconds into the game.

Pittsburgh opened a 2-0 lead at 12:39 of the first period on a power play. Malkin was in the high slot and one-timed Kris Letang's pass past the glove of Bernier, who was screened on the play.

Komarov erased the deficit with two goals separated by 2:37 in the second period. He scored off a feed from Mike Santorelli at 8:11, then tipped a Dion Phaneuf shot past Fleury at 10:48.

Comeau deflected Chris Kunitz's shot past Bernier to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 13:19 of the second, but Bozak scored on a breakaway to tie things up with 3:39 left before intermission.

Game Notes

Crosby joined Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr has the only players in Penguins history to reach 800 points ... Malkin has scored in three straight games and has five goals and six assists during a six-game point streak. He has registered at least one point in each of the Penguins' first 10 home games this season ... Toronto forward Joffrey Lupul returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with a broken bone in his right hand, while David Booth made his Leafs debut after suffering a broken right foot in September.