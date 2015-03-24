Columbus Blue Jackets center Mark Letestu has groin surgery, expected to miss next 6 weeks

Columbus Blue Jackets center Mark Letestu has undergone surgery to repair groin and abdominal injuries and is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks, the club announced on Tuesday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. William Meyers at the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia.

Letestu had three goals and two assists in nine games before being injured in late October.

The 29-year-old has 54 goals and 65 assists in 273 career NHL games, including 39 goals and 51 assists in 188 games with the Blue Jackets. Last season, he set career highs for assists (22), points (34) and games played (82). He added a goal and an assist in six playoff games.