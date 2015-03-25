Colts waive suspended TE Weslye Saunders, sign OLB Adongo

The Indianapolis Colts have cut tight end Weslye Saunders one week after he was suspended by the NFL for eight games for violating the performance enhancing drugs policy.

Saunders signed with the Colts last October and played in 11 games (four starts), making two receptions for 15 yards. He served a four-game suspension for violating the same policy earlier in 2012 while with the Steelers, who subsequently released him.

While at South Carolina, he was questioned by NCAA investigators about possible contact with an agent, later getting suspended by coach Steve Spurrier for violations the coach said were not related to the NCAA probe. Then Saunders was kicked off the team.

Indianapolis also signed outside linebacker Daniel Adongo on Thursday.