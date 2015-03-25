Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Colts VP Telesco hired as Chargers' GM to replace fired Smith

By | Associated Press

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Chargers have hired Tom Telesco from the Indianapolis Colts to replace fired general manager A.J. Smith.

Telesco is to be introduced at an afternoon news conference.

Telesco has been vice president of football operations for the Colts.

His first task with the Chargers will be to help select a new coach to replace Norv Turner, who was fired along with Smith on Dec. 31 after the Chargers missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

Telesco beat out Jimmy Raye, the Chargers' director of player personnel.