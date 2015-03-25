Colts VP Telesco hired as Chargers' GM to replace fired Smith

The San Diego Chargers have hired Tom Telesco from the Indianapolis Colts to replace fired general manager A.J. Smith.

Telesco is to be introduced at an afternoon news conference.

Telesco has been vice president of football operations for the Colts.

His first task with the Chargers will be to help select a new coach to replace Norv Turner, who was fired along with Smith on Dec. 31 after the Chargers missed the playoffs for the third straight season.

Telesco beat out Jimmy Raye, the Chargers' director of player personnel.