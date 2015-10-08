Colts' QB Luck out for second game; Hasselbeck to start
HOUSTON (AP) Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck was inactive on Thursday night against the Houston Texans because of a right shoulder injury.
It will be the second straight game Luck has sat out after not missing a game in his career before last week.
Matt Hasselbeck will start in his place in a matchup of AFC South foes. The 40-year-old Hasselbeck threw for 282 yards with one touchdown in a 16-13 overtime win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Josh Johnson will be Hasselbeck's backup.
Inactive for the Texans are receivers Nate Washington (hamstring) and Cecil Shorts (shoulder).
---
