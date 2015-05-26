Expand / Collapse search
Last Update May 3, 2016

Colts punter Pat McAfee ready to kick off Grand Prix of Indianapolis by driving pace car

By | Associated Press
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, drives down pit road during practice for the Grand Prix of Indianapolis auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, May 8, 2015. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts punter Pat McAfee has been selected as the pace car driver for Saturday's Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

McAfee is coming off of his first Pro Bowl appearance and will spend Friday evening getting a driving tutorial from two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk.

The West Virginia alum has become a fan favorite in Indianapolis, in part because of his unique experiences that include calling into a local radio station after following a police chase. In Friday's announcement, McAfee called it one of the "coolest" things he's done in Indy.

He will be driving the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 on the speedway's 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course.