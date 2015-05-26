Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update May 2, 2016

Colts pick up 5th year option on QB Luck

By | Sports Network

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - The Indianapolis Colts exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Andrew Luck's rookie contract on Thursday.

Luck, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, signed his rookie deal on July 19 that year. According to NFL.com at the time, it was for $22.1 million over four years with a fifth-year option of $14.5 million.

The 25-year-old has started all 48 games over his first three NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl each year.

Last season, Luck broke Peyton Manning's single-season Colts passing record, throwing for 4,761 yards and a league-leading 40 touchdowns.