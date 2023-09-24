Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indianapolis Colts

Colts kick walk-off field goal in overtime to upset Ravens

It's Colts' first win of season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Anthony Richardson took the Indianapolis Colts by storm in the first two weeks, so when he was listed as out for Sunday's game with a concussion, not many gave them a chance against the Baltimore Ravens.

Well, it's a good thing the games aren't played on paper.

The Colts, with Gardner Minshew under center, upset the Ravens in Baltimore with a walk-off field goal in overtime to win 22-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Matt Gay kicking

Matt Gay of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a fourth-quarter field goal against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 24, 2023. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker missed a 61-yard field goal at the end of the fourth to send the game into overtime, and both teams exchanged punts followed by trading turnovers on downs. With just over three minutes left, the Colts had the ball for a third time in the overtime period, and it was the Zack Moss show.

Starting the drive at their own 47, Moss ran four times for 18 yards to push the Colts to the Ravens' 35. On 4th-and-5, Indy sent out Matt Gay for the 53-yarder, and he drilled it.

The Colts got the ball back, though, after a questionable no-call that could have been pass interference. It appeared as if Zay Flowers was grabbed as the ball was thrown his way on 4th-and-5, but the refs let it slide, giving Indy the ball.

Matt Gay celebrates

Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with Rigoberto Sanchez after a third-quarter field goal against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 24, 2023. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

In place of Richardson, Minshew threw for 227 yards and a touchdown to Moss – the running back ran for 122 yards on 30 carries. Michael Pittman led the Colts with nine receptions for 77 yards.

Lamar Jackson ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort. He was 22-for-31 for 202 yards through the air.

It was the Colts' first victory of the season after losing to two division rivals, and it was Baltimore's first loss.

Colts celebrate win

Indianapolis Colts' Matt Gay (7) and teammates Rigoberto Sanchez (8) and Luke Rhodes celebrate after Gay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 24, 2023. (Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colts host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday while the Ravens head to Cleveland for an AFC North matchup against the Browns.