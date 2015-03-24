Colts CB Davis expected to return Sunday

Indianapolis, IN (SportsNetwork.com) - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Davis suffered a concussion in Indianapolis' 49-27 win over Washington on Nov. 30. He practiced fully the last two days after being limited during Wednesday's session.

The six-year veteran has totaled 32 tackles and three interceptions over 12 starts this season.

In addition, offensive linemen Hugh Thornton (knee) and Joe Reitz (ankle) have been ruled out for the Colts, who can clinch the AFC South with a win.