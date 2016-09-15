Colts-Broncos Capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (0-1) at DENVER (1-0)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Broncos by 6+

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 13-12

LAST MEETING - Colts beat Broncos 27-24, Nov. 18, 2015

LAST WEEK - Lions beat Colts 39-35; Broncos beat Panthers 21-20.

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts (tie) No. 22, Broncos No. 2

BRONCOS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (6), PASS (29).

BRONCOS DEFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (31), PASS (7).

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (29), RUSH (22), PASS (29T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Colts have won eight of last nine against Denver, including 24-13 win on Jan. 11, 2014 at Mile High in AFC divisional playoff game with Peyton Manning running Broncos' offense. ... Indianapolis 17-6 under coach Chuck Pagano in games following loss in regular season. ... Pagano went to high school in Boulder, Colorado. ... RB Frank Gore's 22 yards from passing Franco Harris (12,120 yards rushing) for 13th on NFL's all-time list. ... Andrew Luck's one rushing TD away from tying John Unitas (13) for third in team history for QB. Bert Jones is second with 14. ... Luck stands second in yards passing (385), behind New Orleans QB Drew Brees (423). ... K Adam Vinatieri is two field goal attempts from passing Jason Hanson (601) for fourth in NFL history. ... LB D'Qwell Jackson has started 81 straight regular-season games. ... LBs Robert Mathis (118) and Trent Cole (88 1-2) combined for most career sacks among two active teammates. ... With 16 wins, Broncos coach Gary Kubiak needs one to pass Denver defensive coordinator Wade Phillips (1993-94) for seventh place on team's all-time head coaching wins list. ... Seventh-round pick Trevor Siemian is seventh QB drafted by Broncos who won starting debut. Also on list are Brock Osweiler (now with Houston) and Kubiak. ... WR Demaryius Thomas dealing with hip ailment. With 460 career catches, he's two away from matching Ed McCaffrey for fourth in team history. Rod Smith has franchise record at 849. ... RB C.J. Anderson had rushing and receiving TD in same quarter against Panthers, sixth time that's happened in team history. Last was Reuben Droughns on Dec. 25, 2004, at Tennessee. ... LBs Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware both rank in top five in NFL history in sacks per game among players with at least 50 games. Miller is third (0.84 sacks per game) and Ware fifth (0.81). Houston's J.J. Watt leads (0.92). ... Fantasy Tip: With Thomas ailing, expect WR Emmanuel Sanders to have big day against Colts' banged-up secondary.

---

