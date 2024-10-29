Colts bench Anthony Richardson after taking himself out of game due to fatigue, starting Joe Flacco: reports

The Indianapolis Colts are making a quarterback change, benching Anthony Richardson for Joe Flacco.

On Monday, Colts head coach Shane Steichen was nocommittal about starting Richardson going into their Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, saying they were "evaluating."

On Tuesday, ESPN and NFL Network reported that the Colts decided to make the change. The benching comes after the Colts' 23-20 loss against the Houston Texans, where Richardson not only struggled, but also took himself out of the game during the third quarter.

After a second-and-goal play from the Texans' 23-yard line, where Richardson evaded a sack and got back to the line of scrimmage, the 22-year-old tapped his helmet and took himself out of the game.

"Tired, ain’t gonna lie," Richardson said during his postgame press conference. "That was a lot of running right there that I did, and I didn’t think I was gonna be able to go that next play. So, I just told [Steichen] I needed a break right there."

The former fourth overall pick completed just 10–32 passes for 175 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception in the loss.

Richardson has struggled with accuracy, completing just 44.4% of his passes for 958 yards while throwing four touchdowns and seven interceptions in six games this season. His 44.4% completion rate is the lowest in the NFL.

The Colts went 1-1 in the two games Flacco started while Richardson was hurt earlier in the season. The 39-year-old completed 65.6% of his passes for 716 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception over those two starts.

Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Flacco went 4-1 in five starts to lead them to the playoffs. The Colts are hoping the veteran quarterback finds some of that same magic for them.

