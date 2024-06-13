Colts' Anthony Richardson explains why he thinks NFL is 'easier' than college football

Anthony Richardson may have gotten the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season if it was not for an injury that kept him out for most of the season.

Richardson had three touchdown passes and only one interception in four games. Indianapolis was 2-2 before Gardner Minshew II was thrown into the fire and guided the team to a 9-8 record. However, it was Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud who took over the division on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and winning a playoff game.

For Richardson, however, he believes the NFL is "easier" than playing in college. Richardson was the starting quarterback at Florida for one full season before turning pro.

"In college, you got players that are good, they know they're good, but they're not as confident," Richardson said on the "Club 520 Podcast." "They've got to rely on other players to do this for them to do that.

"But in the league, everybody is trying to work to stay in the league and try to keep their job. So, everybody is trying to ball out. That just let me know I ain't gotta do too much. I'm going to do my job and he's going to do his job, and it's going to work."

Scrutiny over Richardson’s job will likely get louder. Colts fans will hope that he can play more than four games this season and help put the team back on top of the division.

Last week, Indianapolis rested Richardson on the final day of minicamp with soreness in his throwing shoulder.

"Rest assured, if we played Sunday, he'd be starting," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said last week. "He just had some soreness. He experienced some soreness during practice (Wednesday), so we just held him out. It's just part of the deal."

The Colts have Joe Flacco, Sam Ehlinger and undrafted rookie Kedon Clovis on the roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.