Colts' Anthony Castonzo retires after 10 years, 144 starts: 'This is the best organization in all of sports'

Anthony Castonzo started his NFL career as an Indianapolis Colt 10 years ago and on Tuesday he announced that he would retire as one.

The veteran offensive tackle issued a statement about his retirement where he called the Colts "the best organization in all of sports."

BEN ROETHLISBERGER ON FUTURE IN PITTSBURGH: ‘I HOPE THE STEELERS WANT ME BACK’

"I was fortunate to have been drafted by the Colts ten years ago. I was even more fortunate to spend my entire career here in Indianapolis," his statement read.

"The Indianapolis Colts is a special organization with special ownership who fill the organization with special people at every level. I truly believe this is the best organization in all of sports. I am lucky to have been able to call myself a Colt for the past ten years and will consider myself a Colt for the rest of my life."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Team owner Jim Irsay praised Castonzo in a statement posted to the team’s website.

"The Colts have been blessed with many talented offensive linemen throughout our rich history and Anthony Castonzo is among the best to represent the Horseshoe," he began. "Anthony deserves a tremendous amount of credit for helping our offensive line mature into one of the best units in the NFL. He will sorely be missed, but we are so appreciative of AC's contribution to our organization and we congratulate him on a fantastic career."

Castonzo was drafted 22nd overall by the Colts in 2011 and would go on to start in 144 regular season games and eight playoff appearances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He signed a two-year contract in March, but after a number of injuries that saw him miss four regular-season games and miss a playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, Castonzo’s announcement elicited little surprise.