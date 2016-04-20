Colts add 2 offensive linemen from free-agent market

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Indianapolis Colts signed offensive tackles Kevin Graf and Mitchell Van Dyk on Wednesday.

Graf split time on the Philadelphia Eagles' active roster and practice squad in 2014 before he was waived last August. The 6-foot-6, 309-pound Southern California product was originally an undrafted free agent. He has never played in an NFL game.

The 6-7, 299-pound Van Dyk spent all of last season on the Pittsburgh Steelers' injured reserve list. The Rams drafted Van Dyk in the seventh round of the 2014 draft, but was waived before the season began.

Indy is looking for help along the offensive line to help protect star quarterback Andrew Luck, who missed nine games with an assortment of injuries last season.

