Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Deion Sanders warns players about smoking ahead of bowl game

Colorado is set to play in the Alamo Bowl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is Deion Sanders facing unfair criticism about his NFL coaching potential? | Speak Video

Is Deion Sanders facing unfair criticism about his NFL coaching potential? | Speak

Joy Taylor argues the criticism of Deion Sanders' NFL coaching potential is unwarranted, emphasizing his achievements and impact on college football.

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders laid down the rules for his team as they arrived at their hotel in preparation for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Sanders was seen in a video telling his players there was no smoking allowed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion Sanders vs Oklahoma State

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Nov. 29. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

"If I smell smoke on any floor or if I get someone that tells me somebody is smoking on that floor, that will be your last puff," Sanders said.

Colorado players started laughing, but Coach Prime made clear he was serious.

"I’m just trying to tell you — it will be your last puff. That’ll be your last puff. I hope it was good because that’s gonna be your last one," he said. "I promise you, if I smell smoke on your clothes at practice in the morning, at breakfast, at anything, that’s gonna be your last time."

Sanders is taking his first Football Bowl Subdivision bowl game very seriously.

2024-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME SCHEDULE: SCORES, DATES, TIMES, TV CHANNELS

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the game against Central Florida at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 28. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

The Buffaloes will enter their first bowl game since the 2020 season, which was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the football program hasn’t won a bowl game since 2004, when Gary Barnett was still roaming the sidelines as head coach.

Colorado has two players who are certain to go in the top five in the upcoming NFL Draft in Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Because of that, Colorado took out disability insurance in case the players get hurt in the Alamo Bowl and mess up their draft stock.

"We have a multitude of players that are draftable, that they received a draft grade. They’ve disability (insurance) all season long. We want to make sure that if something were to happen, they would cover it," Sanders said Monday.

Deion Sanders celebrates

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders congratulates place kicker Cristiano Palazzo during the game against Oklahoma State at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Nov. 29. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We happen to have two players that are probably going to be the first two picks of the NFL Draft. I think we all know who those two are, and they have received, I think, the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football. It far exceeds anyone that has ever played this game of college football. So, we’re happy and excited."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.