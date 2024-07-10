Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado's Deion Sanders says he's being 'judged on a different scale'

Colorado was 4-8 in 2023

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders met with the Big 12 media on Wednesday as his program prepares for its arrival in the conference later this year.

Sanders’ Buffaloes started off strong last season, winning four of its first six games. Then, Colorado fell in its final six games and finished the year 4-8 despite the hype around the school for most of the season.

Deion Sanders in Las Vegas

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

Coach Prime told reporters he believes he is judged differently from others.

"I'm judged on a different scale. My wins are totally different than your wins," he said, via 9News. "You’re just judging football."

Sanders added that he cannot lead his team to a nine-win season and let the GPA suffer. He said the program has to win in "every area."

Deion Sanders Big 12 Media Days

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

"My wins are different. We have to win in every area. That's the way we're judged. I'm cool with that because we come a little bit different. So, the expectation is greater. But it's not just football, it's been like that all my life. ... The expectation you have for me would never outweigh the expectation I have for myself."

Sanders will also have to grapple with his team being ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in the preseason poll.

Deion Sanders coaches at spring game

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Colorado comes into the conference with a ton of hype and criticism, but winning more than four games will certainly elevate the school’s standing more. Moreover, nine or 10 wins could earn them a spot in the College Football Playoff given that expansion begins at the end of this season.

