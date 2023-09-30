Colorado's Deion Sanders pushes back on nepotism allegations, sends message to haters

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders defended his son Shedeur and suggested there were big things ahead for the program following its 48-41 loss to No. 8 USC Saturday.

Colorado had to dig deep to really make it a game in Boulder.

USC and Caleb Williams controlled the scoring for most of the game.

The Buffaloes managed to outscore USC 27-14 in the second half, but a late touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders to Jimmy Horn Jr. to cut the deficit to seven was too little too late.

Sanders finished 30-for-45 for 371 yards, four touchdown passes and an interception. He also ran for 50 yards and a touchdown.

His father pushed back on any notion of nepotism following the performance.

"I’m his dad. I have an expectation for him, and I’ve been seeing this. He’s been built and reared for this his whole life. I mean, you didn’t believe, but I believe," Coach Prime said. "Everybody from the previous locations that we’ve played, I mean, the kid has always won, always been dominant.

"He’s always been smart and intelligent and concise. He’s always been a competitor. He’s always lifted the level of competition, and he’s always given us a chance to succeed in every level.

"I could go on and on, but I don’t want to sound like the dad. But I’m really just speaking to you as the coach. I try my best not to speak to you as a father, but the kid can flat out play. I know a lot of people doubted him and said I just thrusted him into the starting position. What do they call it – nepotism or whatever? All of you should just look in the mirror and slap whatever you see."

Even as Colorado fell to 3-2 with the loss, Sanders had high hopes for the future of the program.

"If you can’t see what’s coming with CU football, you’ve lost your mind. You’re just a flat-out hater if you can’t see what’s going on and what’s going to transpire over the next several months. Something’s wrong with you."

Colorado hits the road for another Pac-12 matchup next weekend against Arizona State.