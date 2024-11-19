Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado superfan Miss Peggy shares message about late twin sister on 100th birthday after Buffaloes win

Miss Peggy has missed just three Colorado home games since 1966

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was joined by a special guest at his weekly press conference Tuesday — Peggy Coppom, or, as Buffaloes fans endearingly call her, Miss Peggy. 

Miss Peggy celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday, which followed the celebration Saturday in Boulder, where thousands of fans at Folsom Field sang happy birthday to the Colorado legend.

Sanders and Miss Peggy

Colorado Buffaloes head coach holds the hand of fan Peggy Coppom before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023.  (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

"I haven’t even comprehended it yet, but I cried," Miss Peggy told reporters when asked what that moment meant to her. "I just thank God for my life and for all the friends and for everything that’s happened to me."

Miss Peggy and her twin sister, Betty Hoover, were born in Walsenburg, Colorado, Nov. 19, 1924. According to Colorado’s website, Miss Peggy attended the university for one year before deciding to get married and start a family. Both sisters married pilots in the Army Air Corps. 

The sisters became local icons for their unwavering support. According to the university, Miss Peggy has missed just three home games since she and her husband first bought season tickets in 1966. 

Peggy Coppom and Betty Hoover

Colorado Buffaloes fans Peggy Coppom and Betty Hoover before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field Sept. 7, 2019.  (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Miss Peggy lost her sister in 2020 to an illness. On Tuesday, she remembered her sister and what this season would’ve meant to her. 

"I just wish my twin sister were here. It all started because we were twins. I can’t deny that we’ve been loyal fans, but I said to get all this attention for just having a good time is unbelievable," she said as the room of reporters broke out in laughter. 

Sanders has already dedicated Colorado’s season to bringing Miss Peggy to a bowl game. He now hopes to bring her to a national championship game.

"It’s amazing that God would find two people from two different walks of life, two different generations and bring them together as He has," Sanders said Tuesday. 

Deion Sanders and Miss Peggy

University of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders hugs 98-year-old fan Peggy Coppom, who Sanders invited to be part of pregame ceremonies to kick off the spring football game April 22, 2023.  (Michael Ciaglo for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"She’s always greeted me with love, compassion, support, stability and hope. I’m thankful to know her, I’m thankful she can get to me any time she desires to and I'm thankful to be celebrating her 100th with her. She is the epitome of CU Buffs. She’s the epitome of Buff nation. She is the rock that holds us all together, and I’m thankful to know her. I really am." 

Colorado improved to 8-2 with a 49-24 win over Utah and faces Kansas next. 

