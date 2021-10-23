Colorado State botches final moments in loss to Utah State: 'An incredible mistake'

Colorado State coaches came under fire Friday night for poor clock management at the end of the team's 26-24 loss to Utah State.

Down two points at the end of the game, the Rams were driving with no timeouts. Todd Centeio threw a 15-yard pass on third down to Ty McCullouch.

It got the Rams to the Aggies’ 24-yard line. The clock briefly stopped because of the first down, but once the referees spotted the ball the clock would start again.

Instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock, Rams coach Steve Addazio rushed the field goal team onto the field. Cayden Camper’s 42-yard attempt missed.

Addazio and the Rams were hammered on social media.

"A game like that really rips your guts out. As I said to our team in the locker room, we’re all upset and devastated. And we should be. We should feel like crap and it should hurt," Addazio said after the game, via the Reporter-Herald.

Addazio said the special teams went onto the field without any communication from him.

"All we wanted to do was spike the ball. But we had to have the fast field goal team ready. So we had that ready and the guys took off onto the field. They weren’t sent, but they went. And it created that confusion at the end. But it isn’t like we weren’t set up to kick the field goal. We were set up and we just didn’t strike it," the coach added.

Colorado State fell to 3-4. Utah State is now 5-2.