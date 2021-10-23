Expand / Collapse search
Colorado State Rams
Published

Colorado State botches final moments in loss to Utah State: 'An incredible mistake'

Rams coach Steve Addazio drew stiff criticism from fans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Colorado State coaches came under fire Friday night for poor clock management at the end of the team's 26-24 loss to Utah State.

Down two points at the end of the game, the Rams were driving with no timeouts. Todd Centeio threw a 15-yard pass on third down to Ty McCullouch. 

It got the Rams to the Aggies’ 24-yard line. The clock briefly stopped because of the first down, but once the referees spotted the ball the clock would start again.

Utah State defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Utah State defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta (96) celebrates after recovering a fumble against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Instead of spiking the ball to stop the clock, Rams coach Steve Addazio rushed the field goal team onto the field. Cayden Camper’s 42-yard attempt missed.

Addazio and the Rams were hammered on social media.

"A game like that really rips your guts out. As I said to our team in the locker room, we’re all upset and devastated. And we should be. We should feel like crap and it should hurt," Addazio said after the game, via the Reporter-Herald.

Utah State's Shaq Bond (4) and Hunter Reynolds celebrate after Colorado State missed a potential game-winning field goal, next to Colorado State's Brian Polendey (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Utah State's Shaq Bond (4) and Hunter Reynolds celebrate after Colorado State missed a potential game-winning field goal, next to Colorado State's Brian Polendey (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Addazio said the special teams went onto the field without any communication from him.

"All we wanted to do was spike the ball. But we had to have the fast field goal team ready. So we had that ready and the guys took off onto the field. They weren’t sent, but they went. And it created that confusion at the end. But it isn’t like we weren’t set up to kick the field goal. We were set up and we just didn’t strike it," the coach added.

Colorado State wide receiver Thomas Pannunzio is tackled by Utah State's Jamie Nance during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Logan, Utah.

Colorado State wide receiver Thomas Pannunzio is tackled by Utah State's Jamie Nance during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

Colorado State fell to 3-4. Utah State is now 5-2.

